England — Portsmouth have completed the signing of forward Christian Saydee on a permanent deal from Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old penned a three-year contract that will keep at the club until 2026 for an undisclosed fee.

Saydee who was born to Liberian parents in England, had a loan spell with Shrewsbury from Bournemouth, scoring seven goals in 24 appearances.

Pompey's boss John Mousinho on Saydee, "Christian is an exciting young prospect and arrives here off the back of a successful spell in League One. "His tally of goals for Shrewsbury was very impressive for someone his age and we believe this is the next step for him."

"We feel he can really flourish here and he's an exciting prospect for the future, but can also do some damage now."

Saydee is a graduate of the Bournemouth Academy and made a couple of appearances for them in the Championship. He also gained experience with spells out on loan at Poole, Weymouth, and Burton before linking up with Steve Cotterill's Shrews.

Saydee struck seven times in 38 games - including an outing at Fratton Park - as they finished 12th in the League One standings. He had a brief trial period with Pompey last summer, featuring in friendlies at Havant & Waterlooville and Gosport.

Though, Saydee was born in England to Liberian parents but is yet to be capped by the at any level despite carrying a British passport.

He had a social media exchange Mo Sangare following Liberia 2-2 draw against South Africa in March Sangare posted on his Instagram after the match for which both players had pleasant exchanges. "What a moment I will never forget this," Sangare posted.

Saydee, 20, went on to reply in a typical Liberian way, "Da na small strike."

To which the Liberian international responded "la a you saying small soo"

Saydee then replied, "Damm it" with a laughing emoji.

Sangare then responded with a message that will be pleasing to everyone Liberian. "U need to come."

However, Liberia missed out on the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 qualification after a 2-1 defeat to South Africa at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on March 28.