Liberia: Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Reaffirms Sweden's Support to Liberia's Development On First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

Monrovia — Visiting Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Johan Forssell has trumpeted his country's unflinching commitment to support Liberia in its development drive.

Mr. Forssell arrived in Liberia on his first visit in Sub in his position last week and met with top President George Weah and top government officials and members of the civil society.

In a statement issued at the climax of his visit, he said: "The Swedish commitment to support investment, free trade, peace and development in Liberia is strong. Our current development cooperation strategy with Liberia for the period 2021 - 2025 amounts to approximately USD 200 million and addresses some of the most pressing issues, such as climate change, gender inequality, economic development and human rights."

Mr. Forssell said, his visit to Liberia, the first in Sub-Saharan Africa is a testimony of Sweden's close partnership with the Liberian government and other partners. Sweden, he noted believes in close and respectful dialogue, that enables both countries to address issues of joint concern and try to find common

solutions through a partnership built on mutual interest and shared responsibility.

The Swedish Government has been a major partner to Liberia's development, supporting major sectors and the civil society in strengthening access to sexual and reproductive health and rights, eliminating harmful traditional practices, and Liberian entrepreneurs creating employment opportunities through innovative electricity solutions and by improving value chains for agricultural produce.

Following his visit and meeting with President Weah and Liberian officials, Mr. Forssell noted that he was impressed with the vision and the drive among the many Liberians that I have met.

Accountability and transparency - bed rock to foreign investment

Prior to the civil war, the Swedish, through the Liberian American Swedish Mining Company (LAMCO) which was established in 1958, was a major investment partner to Liberia. While LAMCO is no longer operational in the country, the Swedish continue to support Liberia's development directly and through multilateral institutions.

Forssell, recounting the LAMCO venture, said it was one of the largest foreign investments from Sweden during that time, stating, "More than 10 000 Swedes worked at LAMCO and many Swedes

therefore, have a special relation to Liberia to this day."

Forssell said the commercial ties between Sweden and Africa are expanding, adding Sweden

believes that free and fair trade and investments, guided by social and environmental responsibility is key to building prosperous societies and to improve conditions for people living in poverty.

"For Sweden international trade has been and remains a critical source of growth and development. We want to share this experience and want our development cooperation to act as a lever to strengthen not only countries' democracy but also their participation in the international economy."

Sweden, he mentioned, also supports Liberia through multilateral partners, such as the African Development Bank and the World Bank Group. However, to attract investment, there was a need for greater accountability and transparency.

"There are several challenges in the Liberian context that are currently making investors look elsewhere. During my discussions with different Liberian stakeholders, I have stressed the need for greater accountability and transparency as well as the need to build a business climate that is predictable and fair."

He stated that to lift people out of poverty, Sweden believe there must be improve conditions for free, and fair trade, business and investments do not appear from thin air.

2023: 'very special year for Liberia'

The Swedish official visit comes as Liberia gears up for its crucial presidential and legislative elections this October, the fourth since the end of the war in 2003.

The atmosphere leading towards the elections has been peaceful so far. However, the civil society and diplomatic missions have raised concerns over the use of hate speech and acrimonious personal attacks by leading politicians.

In April this year, the United Nations, ECOWAS and Liberia's National Elections Commission (NEC) led political leaders to sign the revised Farmington Declaration committing to peaceful, fair and credible elections.

Commending that the political actors for the move, Forssell said "This is very special year for Liberia."

"The general elections are only 4 months away and I am encouraged by the commitment by all political parties for peaceful, fair and credible elections - we all know that this is fundamental for sustainable peace and development in Liberia, and I count on all stakeholders to abide by the commitments in the Farmington River Declaration."

On women's inclusion, he said women make up at least 49.8 percent of Liberians, yet women make up less than 11 percent of legislators.

He said he was thrilled to learn that a majority of political parties have committed to build an enabling environment for women politicians and to include at least 30 percent women on their candidate listings.

This move, he noted is an important step towards Liberia's democratic development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Europe and Africa Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For youth inclusion, he pointed out that they are the present and the future of Liberia.

He added that the youth constitute a powerful resource for sustainable peace and development, and as such, it is indeed important that youth feel included in the election process and that they have a chance to describe a Liberia they would like to see for themselves and generations to come.

When given the opportunity, youth are messengers of peace, he said; adding that he welcomes the establishment of the Youth Taskforce for Peaceful Elections.

Twenty years on the road to peace

The visit of the Swedish official also comes as Liberia observes 20 years after the signing of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Accord that ended the 14-year civil conflict which claimed the lives of an estimated 250,000 people.

Mr. Forssell said this constitutes an important milestone and causes celebrations for sustained peace and stability in Liberia.

He also mentioned that this constitutes an opportunity to reflect on Liberia today and in the coming 20 years.

Liberia, he mentioned, is very rich of resources - both natural resources and a young vibrant population. But these resources should be utilized in the best way.