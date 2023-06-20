Liberian International Mark Pabai Joins Slovenian Club Koper

Koper — Liberia International defender, Mark Pabai has completed his move to Slovenian top-flight side Koper from second-division Tabor.

Pabai who had nine appearances for the second-division side last season, signed a two-year contract valid until 2025.

The 22-year-old has also made seven appearances for the Lone Star and was a member of the squad that missed out on the African Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualification for 2023 in Cōte d'Ivoire following a 2-1 defeat to South Africa in March.

Pabai who can operate as a right-sided winger began his football career in the Netherlands through the Utrecht youth system.

He then moved to Zwolle before signing for Italian team SPAL where he had an unproductive spree, with an appearance to his name.

The defender left the Italian side on a free transfer where he signed for Tabor Sežana in February this year.