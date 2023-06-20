Liberia: CPP's Cummings Half-Way Winning President Weah's Southeastern Stronghold

Southeastern Liberia — As the October 2023 General and Presidential election draws closer, the scramble for the political stronghold is high on the campaign trail of many aspirants, and presidential hopeful Alexander Cummings representing the Collaborating Political Parties sees the Southeastern part of Liberia as a region for his catch.

Very strange in the Liberian politic, in the 2017 election Cummings culminated a small percentage of the votes from the Southeastern Region as compared to President George Weah.

However, the CPP Standard Bearer continues present in Maryland County and other parts of the Southeastern part of Liberia over the past years had given him a face in the region, and now he seems to be winning the hearts of many Southeasterners.

Cummings arrives in Maryland County through the neighboring Ivory Coast and receives a triumphant on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

"I am so happy being back and seeing my people come out to welcome us despite the heavy downpour of rain. This is what commitment, determination and hope look like," he said.

Cummings added: "I want to thank my people for sticking with me, supporting me, and having my back. I am a proud son of Maryland and will be President for all Liberians.

The CPP Standard Bearer started his visit with a church service at the Full Gospel Ministry Church in Harper City in Maryland County.

Thereafter, he visited Islamic groups, youth groups, women's groups, the bike riders association, the money changers union, and other groups -as they all in separate meetings with the CPP strongman promised to support his presidential bid comes October 10, 2023.

According to Cumming, when elected president, he will turn Harper City and the entire Southeastern part of Liberia into an eco-tourism hub.

He added: "I have been to all 15 counties and there is so much we will do to promote eco-tourism across Liberia."

Back to His Root in Gbeken Town

Since Cummings inception into Liberian politics, he has never visited his hometown Gbeken but during his recent visit to Maryland County, he slept there in Gbeken.

Sources close to him disclosed to FrontPage Africa that there was a traditional ceremony for which the elders of his hometown during the night hours gave him their blessing and their support to contest for the nation's highest seat.

Cummings Visit to River Gee and Grand Kru Counties

After locking down Maryland County, Cummings took two days visiting both Grand Kru and Maryland Counties. The reception from supporters of both counties was massive.

On June 12, 2023, Cummings enters Webbo City in River Gee County and was greeted by a huge crowd.

Also, in Kaloken there was a similar gathering at his welcome ceremony. Traditional chiefs, the elders, and the traditional women including the youth had more than two hours of meeting with the CPP strongman.

The CPP Standard Bearer visits in Fish Town, the Capitol city of River Gee was the biggest of all the gatherings in the River Gee County.

His supporters sang pro-CPP slogans as they paraded through the main street of Fish Town.

Cummings told the cheering supporters to be hopeful adding that the CPP when elected will bring what he terms as the real change.

According to the CPP standard, he understands the suffering of the masses of the Liberian people, and as such he is best suited to change in their appalling conditions.

"I want you to know that we care for the people of this county, we care for the people of this region and we care for the people of Liberia and we want you to know that we know what to do to change the life of the Liberian people," Cummings said.

The CPP strongman added: "We know what to do to create jobs, fix the educational system, fix the health system, to make sure you make more money to stop the suffering. And so with your support, we will get the chance to serve you to make sure that the resources of this county, the resources of Liberia benefit you the people of this county, and the people of Liberia."

"We will change this country, we will make sure, we fix the road, and electricity and provide jobs for our youth, and take care of our market women."

In return, one of the elders in Fish Town Chief Nagbe Johnson at a town hall meeting said. "At least we have seen you, you are the first to come to us, now we know that you are our son from the Grebo-land. We will support you because you are our own."

Cummings Expresses Disappointment to Pass Through Ivory Coast to get to the Southern Part of Liberia

The CPP Standard Bearer after Passing through neighboring Ivory Coast for the first time stressed that the Weah-led over the past five years has done less to develop Liberia.

"For the first time in my life, I had to go to my county through Ivory Coast.

The roads are so bad, we would have gotten stuck for days. How embarrassing! This Weah government promised to bring change and do better than the past government but unfortunately, they have failed the Liberian people," he said

Cummings added: "No citizen deserves to go through the humiliation and stress of passing through a neighboring country to get to your county. Liberians deserve better and this is why we are intentional about bringing real change real and fixing the mess."