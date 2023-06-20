Liberia: GVL Completes Several MOU Projects Sinoe County

Sinoe County — As part of its commitment to improving the road conditions and connecting communities in counties covered by its operations in Liberia, Golden Veroleum Liberia Inc. (GVL) has completed construction works on a 13.5 kilometer road linking Plouh community to Geekloh (Butaw Seasided) in Butaw District, Sinoe county.

The road project which fulfils a Memorandum of Understanding Incorporating Social Agreement (MoU/SA) signed between GVL and Butaw District communities in February of 2017 will now improve access to the community local economy and reduce long distance walking by residents and transporting of patients and local produce to Greenville and other health facilities while road connectivity remains a major challenge in the country.

The newly constructed road will help improve the lives of the community as the lack of roads has caused many of their citizens to move to other communities in search of better living. This is the first time those communities have gained access to a motor road.

Upon the signing of the MOU between GVL and the Butaw communities in 2017, GVL constructed a 3 kilometer road linking Tugbe Village to Jimmy Doe town in Ceedor township, Butaw District, Butaw Nurses quarters, Butaw Senior High School and, the Butaw general market, one of several projects agreed.

GVL and Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Public Works is currently rehabilitating about 272 kilometers of primary laterite roads connecting Pleebo in Maryland County to Weah Town in Tarjuowon Statutory District in Sinoe County.

In another development, GVL under its Golden Veroleum Education Support (GES) program has completed constructed works on two Elementary Schools in Ceedor Community and Sieh Town and an auditorium for the Gibsonville School in Grisgby farm respectively, improving conditions for school-going children whoonce sought learning under mix-shift structure in those areas. The GES program is designed to support the educational needs of both GVL employees' dependents and children from surrounding communities.

GVL is spending over USD$200,000 annually under the GES program to renovate/rehabilitate schools, provide school benches, teaching and learning materials and pay the stipends of over 140 GOL volunteer teachers in Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties

The projects are also to fulfil the company's commitment to positively change the lives of communities in which it operates and create a conducive learning environment for children to have access to quality education.