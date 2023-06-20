Ghana: GARFA Middle League - Still Believe, Athletic Win Opening Match

A Composed Still Believe side put up a sterling performance to beat Danbort FC 3-1 in the opening fixture of the ongoing Greater Accra Division 2 Middle League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Danbort roared off in a blistering fashion and appeared to be the side ready for the maximum points, but lacked the cutting edge when it mattered most.

The Believers stole the lead three minutes after the half-hour mark when Shaibu Abdullah razed through the disjointed Danbort backline to rattle home a right-footed thunderbolt into the roof of the net, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. It was a majestic goal.

The Nungua Warriors were affected by the goal and were out of sorts, sheepishly giving many balls away under no real pressure.

Indeed, Still Believe could have widened the tally before the break if they had taken the chances that fell their way minutes before the break.

Trailing by a goal, Danbort returned from the opening stanza full of inferno, and created a hatful of opportunities - all going abegging - on a day that saw play concentrated in midfield with spasmodic wing action.

However, Danbort were denied a clear penalty in the 50th minute after Sulemana Korankye Mustapha was upended in the box.

It may have served as wake-up call for the Believers, but they struck their second goal in the 65th minute through Captain Abdul Aziz Musibau's viciously deflected free-kick - just when Danbort's game had hit a crescendo.

At this stage, the determination of the Nungua-based side had sunk considerably Aziz as Musibau would proceed to rack home his side's third goal in the 70th after capitalising on a faulty pass in defence.

Undaunted, Danbort threw everything forward and hit the post in the process, before later pulling one back through substitute, Daniel Mensah, in the 87th minute. Energised by the goal, they continued to fight fiercely for salvation. However, their effort was a day late and a dollar short.

Still Believe - Dreams FC's feeder side, would only have to avoid defeat in their next game against Desideros FC to top Group A and qualify for the final against winners of Group B.

In the second game of the day, Accra Athletic got off to a magnificent start in the campaign with a 3-1 win against Auroras, the feeder team of Hearts of Oak.

With barely two minutes of play in the exciting Group B contest, David Fiti soared above the Auroras backline to head home a dream corner-kick for the first goal. Inspired by the early stunning lead, Mustapha Bossah made it 2-0 from another corner - head-diving the ball home from close range.

The Athletic boys stretched their lead to 3-0 in the 80th minute after William Danquah finished off a sweet assist from Francis Havor.

Auroras' Micheal Adjetey squandered a penalty awarded them in the 86th minute, but Hamza Issah would score later to cut the deficit.