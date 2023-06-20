Sierra Leone: At Waterloo - Traders Bemoan Rise in the Prices of Food Commodities

19 June 2023
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Elizabeth Kamara

Traders at the Waterloo Tombo Market have in an interview with this medium explained that they are becoming very worried about the recent hike in the prices of food commodities.

Manjula Turay, a trader that deals in assorted food items, stated that the living expenses and cost of food in the country have sky-rocketed and made it very difficult for the average Sierra Leonean to survive, adding that Sierra Leoneans have become very frustrated as a result.

She further stated that the government of President Bio promised to control the inflation rate in the country when he was campaigning, but that they are witnessing the complete opposite.

"We thought that this government could have been able to solve the economic challenges as promised, but the rise in the price of food stuffs have exposed the ordinary Sierra Leonean to extreme hardship," she indicated.

A petty trader, Mariama Kamara, stated that Sierra Leoneans are sailing through the worst administration. She explained that a bag of rice that cost minimal during the reign of the previous government has drastically increased leaving the ordinary Sierra Leonean to go without food and causing tremendous hunger.

Mamud Barrie, a trader that sells bread explained that previously they used to purchase a bag of flour around 600,000 thousand Leones now sells at over 800,000 Leones. He mentioned that the economic challenges have become so burdensome that people can't endure any longer.

The economic hardship and inflation in the country recently have got Sierra Leoneans muttering and doubting the system, with one trader stating that they are sure to vote precisely in the upcoming elections.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.