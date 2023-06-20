Nigeria: Liberia to Partly Host Major Pipeline As NOCOL Signs MOU With Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline

Monrovia — The National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline.

The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project is an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco.

The pipeline is a 48 Inch X 5,300 Km (Offshore from Barss Island-Nigeria to Dakhla-Morocco) and 56" X 1,700 Km (onshore from Dakhla-Morocco to MEP), with a total length of about over 7,000 Km and about thirteen Compressor Stations.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Managing Director of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), Atty. Saifuah-Mai Gray, said she was happy to be a part of such historic venture, which marks a significant step in the socio-economic development of the African continent.

Atty. Mai Gray noted that the signing which enhances the passage of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline across the Gulf of Guinea, is a flagship project linking the two countries through several West African countries.

"This huge project is at an advanced stage and a number of memoranda of understanding have been signed in recent months indicating the readiness of African countries to come together to promote a united front for a common goal", she said.

The NOCAL boss described the project as historic because, it is anticipated to set a record as the world's longest offshore gas pipeline, covering about 6,000 km across 13 African countries, of which Liberia shall play a very important role.

"For this to work, we all have our shared responsibilities and commitments. Commitments that we are required to live up to and see through to a logical end," she noted.

"Liberia has a huge task to perform as this pipeline will cover about six hundred and eighty kilometers (680 km) of its entire length through our coastline", she added.

Through the MOU, Madam Mai Gray assured Liberia's commitment to participating in all activities leading up to the construction of the pipeline up to completion.

Upon completion, she said Liberia would remain committed to the security and full operation of the infrastructure as required.

"There shall be many benefits that will come with the passage of this pipeline through our countries. Access to another energy source directly from the pipeline that will bring us closer to the use of clean energy thereby achieving a goal of the widely discussed "Energy Transition" and improving energy infrastructure in the region. Also, the activities and deliverables within the framework of this MOU will bring about jobs and other socio-economic benefits to our people" said continued.

The NOCAL Managing Director used the occasion to appreciate all the participating countries for their overwhelming support.

She said such support only reflects Africa's determination to achieve great things together.