Liberia: Joel Leaves for AFCON U-23 Finals

20 June 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim T. Tumu

Monrovia — FIFA-badged assistant referee Joel Wonka Doe left Liberia on 18 June to participate in the 2023 men's under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Morocco.

Joel was selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as one of 45 match officials, who will oversee the finals at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangiers and Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, from 24 June to 8 July.

He began his career in 2012 and attended a promising FIFA referee course in Gaborone, Botswana in 2016.

Joel was named a FIFA-badged assistant referee and attended a new FIFA referee course in Cairo, Egypt in 2019 respectively.

He played at the men's under-20 West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone 'A' Nations Cup finals in Guinea in 2019 and in Mauritania in 2022 respectively.

Joel was also at the 2021 WAFU Zone 'A' men's under-17 Nations Cup finals in Senegal.

He was part of the officiating team at the 2023 men's under-20 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Joel has two under-20 medals in his cabin, having played in the finals in Mauritania and Egypt.

He has 28 officiating appearances in all competitions, including the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

