Liberia Red Cross Joins Efforts to Combat Caterpillar Invasion in Bong County

Monrovia — The Liberia National Red Cross Society has deployed some of its dedicated volunteers to support the response team spraying affected towns and villages in Bong County following a caterpillar infestation in at least eight of the districts.

The infestation, caused by the Achaea Janata outbreak, has caused fear in the affected areas, contaminating water sources, damaging crops, and invading homes.

The infestation has spread over to at least seven counties in Liberia according to MOA's latest report.

"The infestation of armyworms poses significant threats to our communities", the Liberian Red Cross Secretary General has said.

Government through the Ministry of Agriculture and the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI) in coordination with partners on the ground has begun spraying the affected areas to stop the spread of the caterpillar infestation.

"I want to acknowledge the government's proactive approach in initiating the spraying of affected towns and villages to prevent further spread of the armyworms", the Red Cross Secretary General Gregory Blamoh acknowledged and further emphasized that the concerted effort is crucial in containing the infestation and safeguarding the affected communities.

The Liberian Red Cross has not only deployed its professional volunteers, but has provided essential protective gear including facemasks, gloves, and gowns to the Ministry of Agriculture to protect the frontline workers and volunteers who are tirelessly working to mitigate the impact of the infestation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Red Cross volunteers are lending their skills, expertise, and compassion to assist in various aspects of the intervention efforts.

Their presence and dedication have proven invaluable in providing essential support to the affected communities and working along with a team of highly skilled technicians from the Ministry of Agriculture.

"Your selflessness and dedication are a testament to the spirit of solidarity that defines the Red Cross and our collective commitment to alleviate human suffering", Mr. Blamoh underscored the efforts of his volunteers.

Through an effective coordinated approach, the government and partners are pooling their resources and expertise to combat the caterpillar infestation and halt the further spread of the armyworms.

"Together, let us persist in our efforts, confident that our coordinated response will bring relief to those affected and restore stability to their lives", the Red Cross Secretary General pointed out.

He said: "As the situation evolves, we must remain vigilant and responsive to the needs of the affected population", adding that the Liberian Red Cross is ready to support the government's coordinated effort in any way possible by sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources to effectively combat the outbreak and prevent its further spread.

The Caterpillar infestation has also hit Rivercess, Gbarpolu, Nimba, Bomi, Lofa, and Margibi Counties.

"We remain committed to serving the affected communities and will continue to support and collaborate with government and partners until the threat posed by the caterpillar infestation is successfully mitigated, ensuring the well-being and resilience of the affected communities", the Red Cross Secretary General maintained.