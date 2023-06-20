Liberia: Government of Liberia Collaborates With United Nations and Development Partners for Sector Portfolio Review

Monrovia — In a joint effort to enhance transparency, accountability, and effectiveness in development financing, the Government of Liberia, in collaboration with the United Nations and various development partners, has commenced an eight-day Sector Portfolio Performance Review (SPPR). The event, taking place from June 19 to June 28, 2023, is being held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Paynesville.

The primary objective of the Sector Portfolio Performance Review is to facilitate a high-level policy and program dialogue aimed at evaluating the performance of each budget sector, identifying gaps, and improving the implementation of agreed programs in sectors funded by development partners and their interlink with government-planned initiatives.

Additionally, the SPPR seeks to enhance coordination among the programs and projects financed by development partners, fostering the exchange of ideas, experiences, and information across all sectors. The review will also serve as a platform to assess annual sectoral achievements and identify opportunities for future collaboration, ultimately improving development cooperation efforts.

One of the highlights of the event will be the launch of the study on "Drivers of Sustainable and Inclusive Development." This study aims to provide valuable insights into the factors contributing to sustainable development in Liberia.

The United Nations and development partners in Liberia remain committed to strengthening collaboration and coordination with the government in order to promote sustainable development. This collaboration builds upon established coordination mechanisms for dialogue, development cooperation, and mutual accountability, with the ultimate goal of benefiting the people of Liberia.

The Sector Portfolio Performance Review signifies the government's dedication to effectively managing partner resources, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and improving the management cycle and data collection. These efforts are aligned with the implementation of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) and the national vision of "Liberia Rising 2030."

As the review progresses over the next eight days, participants anticipate fruitful discussions, strategic planning, and the identification of key areas for improvement in the country's development landscape.