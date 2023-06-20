Liberia: CPP Commences Talks With Cllr. Gongloe's LPP for Possible Collaboration

Monrovia — The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) are intensifying efforts to galvanize the support of other opposition political parties to form a possible merger to contest the upcoming presidential and legislative elections in Liberia. They are currently working towards finalizing an agreement with the Liberian People's Party (LPP) to establish a collaborative relationship.

The CPP comprises the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the Liberty Party (LP). Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings is the Standard Bearer of the CPP, while renowned Liberian lawyer Counselor Tiawan Gongloe is the Political Leader of the LPP.

Liberians are expected to go to the polls to elect their new leaders on Tuesday, October 10, according to a timetable released by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Executives of the CPP and the LPP held a closed-door meeting at a local hotel in Congo Town, outside Monrovia, on Monday, June 19. Sources have hinted to FrontPage Africa that the meeting, expected to last for several days, aims to work out technical modalities leading to the support of both parties for a single presidential candidate.

Speaking in an interview with reporters shortly after the meeting, CPP Chairman Musa Hassan Bility neither confirmed nor denied that the meeting was intended to bring Counselor Gongloe on board to support Mr. Cummings' ambition. He stated that the meeting was intended for both parties to collectively implore strategies and actions to ensure that the ensuing elections are free, fair, and transparent. It was also aimed at fostering collaboration during a potential run-off presidential election.

Mr. Bility disclosed that the CPP has recognized the significance of opposition political parties working together ahead of the elections. He stated, "Counselor Gongloe was not in the meeting; it was with the LPP and the CPP. We have realized that we need to work together in so many areas on elections integrity, ensuring that we have free and fair elections or working together to train our poll watchers, educating our people on their rights and all of the rules of the elections."

He further added that the closed-door meeting was another means of ensuring that opposition political actors do not waste their time antagonizing one another during this electioneering period. He emphasized that the CPP has built a mutual relationship with all political parties and has held similar meetings with other opposition political parties in the country.

Mr. Bility assured that the CPP will work to build understanding and collaboration among opposition political parties ahead of the elections. He stated, "This is a very loose cooperation, and nothing has been agreed yet. This is the beginning meeting, and hopefully, within the next two weeks, we will finalize something, and the two Standard Bearers will meet to do that." He also mentioned that both parties have already resolved to set up several committees focusing on election security, poll watching, and other relevant areas.

Regarding the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mr. Bility dismissed the idea of winning the elections in the first round. He claimed that any second round for the presidential election would be in favor of the opposition.

As for Counselor Gongloe, it remains unclear whether or not he would accept to support Mr. Cummings' presidential bid, considering that Mr. Cummings has already selected his running mate. The CPP Standard Bearer recently chose Charlyn Brumskine, the daughter of fallen LP Political Leader Counselor Charles Walker Brumskine, as his running mate. Therefore, Counselor Gongloe cannot serve as the Standard Bearer of the CPP if a merger occurs, as Mr. Cummings has already been elected for that role.

The CPP's move to establish a relationship or merger with other opposition political parties aims to narrow the race and ensure a Cummings presidency. A split within the LPP executives and other opposition political parties could occur if Counselor Gongloe and other opposition leaders fail to form a collaboration with the CPP before the elections.

It can be recalled that division arose within the opposition People's Liberation Party (PLP) during discussions to join the CDC following the demise of its Political Leader. Key executives of the party, including David Benitoe and Cherno Jalloh, among others, defected from the party to join the CPP.