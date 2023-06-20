Liberia: LMHRA Declares Para Clear Paracetamol Suspension Toxic - Warns Public Against Its Sale

Monrovia — The Managing Director of the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA), Dr. Keturah C. Smith-Chineh, has disclosed that the Authority has declared "FAIL" about 256 cartons of "Paracetamol Oral Suspension125mg/5ml known as Para Clear Suspension, with batch number L220008." These 256 cartons were quarantined last year, after a failed physical inspection at Quality Control Lab since October 2022.

Para Clear Paracetamol syrup, was manufactured in India, by a pharmaceutical company known as "Curis Life Sciences PVT. Ltd.

Making the disclosure during an emergency news conference, Managing Director Smith-Chineh said the failed pharmaceutical product was manufactured for the effective relief of headaches, backaches, and fever.

Dr. Smith-Chineh said the samples were taken to National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) by the LMHRA Quality Control Lab team for confirmatory analytical testing and the quality analysis was paid for. The decision to stop the product from entering the market was followed by another failed test conducted in Nigeria

Therefore, Managing Director Smith-Chineh disclosed that due to the above, the Authority has revoked, with immediate effect, the manufacturer's license, as well as marketing authorization of all products registered by the Company. The LMHRA's Managing Director further intimated that the medicinal product, which is toxic, will be disposed of accordingly.

She further informed the public that an investigation conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) also revealed that the Para Clear medical product poses threats to the lives of children similar to the Gambian scenario.

"This product came into the country last year September, it was tested in our Quality Control Laboratory and was rendered failed. As part of the procedures we carry on at the LMHRA, if a product is rendered failed, the importer has the right to ask for Third-party testing, to have a transparent process. And this is also in line with international best practice," Dr. Smith-Chineh noted.

Accordingly, the LMHRA Managing Director, emphasized that third-party testing of failed products must be conducted in World Health Organization (WHO) prequalified or ISO/IEC 17025 accredited Laboratories. Therefore, for the West African region, the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), are the two Accredited ISO/IEC 17025 Quality Control labs recommended. Consequently, the samples of the paracetamol oral suspension were sent to NAFDAC on April 18, 2023.

LMHRA Managing Director Smith-Chineh also disclosed that last week, Friday, June 9, 2023, the results of the failed medicinal (Para Clear Paracetamol Suspension with Batch number L220008) were sent back to Liberia from Nigeria; and it was reported that the product failed due to the fact it has Ethylene Glycol, a substance she said is considered highly toxic and leads to acute renal impairment (kidney failure). The product also failed the requirement for acute oral toxicity.

Therefore, while investigations are ongoing, Dr. Smith-Chineh is encouraging the public to report to the Authority, if the above-mentioned failed medicinal product is seen anywhere on the Liberian market. As part of LMHRA's policy that all syrups (including anti-malaria, anti-hypertensive, and anti-diabetics) must be quarantined pending analytical results from the laboratory, she assured the public that the 256 cartons of the quarantined product are still intact and will be destroyed (incinerated) subsequently.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Managing Director Smith-Chineh has further warned the public not to consume any of these products because they are not fit for human consumption.

According to scientific researchers, Ethylene glycol is an organic compound with the formula (CH₂OH₂). It is mainly used as a raw material in the manufacture of polyester fibers, paints, and brake fluid as an anti-freeze formulation. It is an odorless, colorless, flammable, viscous liquid. Repeated exposure to ethylene glycol may lead to irritation of the throat, mild headache, backache, loss of consciousness, acute renal impairment, and death.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Smith-Chineh is calling on the public to report to the regulatory authority all illegal entry and offloading of pharmaceutical products, due to the fact the country has several porous border points and the Authority's regional staff are constrained.