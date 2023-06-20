Nigeria: Breaking - Ex-Governor Ortom Presents Self to EFCC in Makurdi

20 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom Tuesday morning presented himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Makurdi for questioning.

It was gathered that the ex-governor arrived at the office of the anti-graft agency at about 10 am in the company of some of his personal aides.

He was said to have been invited by the commission to answer to allegations relating to his eight years of stewardship as governor of the state.

It would be recalled that the former governor had before leaving office promised to remain in the country for at least five months to answer any questions that might flow from his eight years of being on the saddle.

He also promised to present himself before anti-graft agencies if invited for questioning on any issue whatsoever.

He had also enjoined his then appointees to make themselves available for questioning if invited saying "Anytime you are invited by the EFCC, don't be afraid to go, as for me I am not a coward to run away from EFCC, if they come for me I will follow them.

"I have nothing to fear, I don't have any investment in Europe all I have are in this state. If anyone accuses me of committing any crime let the person come and show me."

Though no official of the EFCC provided any information on the visit of the former governor at the time of this report (12:55 pm) the former governor was still in the confines of the office of the anti-graft agency in Makurdi.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.