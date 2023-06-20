Ghana: Body to Handle Land Disputes, Family Conflicts in G/Accra Launched

A traditional body tasked to address land litigation and family conflicts in the Greater Accra Region has been established in Accra.

Named, 'Ga-Dangme Lands Administration (GDLA)' is expected to work with the authorities of the four Overlords of the Ga-Dangme Kingdom.

A statement signed and issued by King Ayi Tunnma II to announce the establishment of the traditional body, said it would focus on establishing the root causes of land litigation and the rightful possessors of individual family lands.

It would also ensure social injustices as well as advocate accountability in governance at all levels in the Ga-Dangme Kingdom.

The statement said the GDLA was made up of the allodial owners of the region namely, the Overlords, Kings, Chiefs and Queen mothers and Heads of Family.

Others are administrative professionals with disciplines in the judicial system, safety and security, civil intelligence, crime research, ecology management, land administration and the social sectors.

As the Indigenous Chief of Defence of the Ga-Dangme Kingdom, the statement said, King Tunnma II, who is also the heir of the Tunnma Royal Dynasty, established the organisation with the objective of promoting development in the region.

The organisation, which is duly registered under the laws of the country, it noted, would unite the Traditional Authorities, Chiefs and Heads of Family and Clans to promote justice, fairness and equity at all levels on Ga-Dangme land, and ensure equal access to justice for all.

It stated that the body would fashion out policies and mechanisms in consultation with all traditional and state stakeholders for proper and lawful acquisition of Ga-Dangme lands to ensure that the roots of possession were from the rightful allodial owners of the lands.

The statement said, the organisation would also address all compulsory acquisitions and divested lands that have been hijacked by some unscrupulous individuals with the view to getting them returned back to the rightful owners through appropriate means by 2025.

It stated that the group would work towards eliminating corrupt Heads of Family and Chiefs within the Ga-Dangme Kingdom in all their multifaceted forms, and collaborate with the government security agencies to eliminate land guard activities within the Ga-Dangme lands by 2025.

The statement called on all citizens of Ga-Dangme Kingdom to come on board to ensure the success of GDLA and put the region on the path of economic growth.