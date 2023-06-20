Ghana: 6th Annual Methodist Church Health Professionals Confab Ends in Accra

Health professionals have been urged to exhibit high professional standards in their course of administering quality healthcare delivery to patients.

The Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Reverend Joyce Rosalind Aryee, who made the call said, that would help add value, preserve and save lives of individuals entrusted in their care.

Rev. Aryee was speaking at the 6th annual Health Professionals Conference of the Methodist Church, Ghana in Accra on Friday.

The conference which was on the theme 'Administering saline in healthcare,' was to train health professionals in the Methodist Church, to reflect on their God-given assignment as health professionals to provide quality health care service to patients.

The conference brought together more than 500 health professionals from different dioceses made up of doctors, pharmacists, nurses and laboratory assistants.

Rev. Aryee said administrating saline was so important because it was a common practice in health settings which contained 0.9 per cent sodium chloride and dissolve water used for various purposes including hydration, IV therapy, wounds cleansing and medical procedures.

She quoted the bible in Matthew 5:13 which state that "You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled underfoot."

Rev. Aryee said as salt was useful to people, so also health professionals must be useful to the society in which they find them

selves by exhibiting high professional standards in their service to humanity.

She said bad attitude and corruption which had become endemic in Ghana had also found itself in the health sector where many Christian health professionals practised their trade.

She urged them to be morally upright and reminded them that, it was Christ who had chosen them to be the instrument of healing therefore, must exhibit distinctiveness in the virtues of honesty, humility, hardwork, love, compassion and self-control.

The Health Director of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Mr Enoch Osafo, said the saline process equips healthcare workers to impact their workplace for Christ by being salt and light.

He said the health profession as a call to meet the very health needs of patients as demonstrated by Jesus, "who went about healing the sick and showing compassion to society", the conference was to encourage health professionals to be ethical and cater for patients with compassion and dignity.

"The conference is part of the church's mission to disciple all men while preparing health professionals to provide quality healthcare delivery," he added.

Mr Osafo entreated them to model their services after the will of Christ.