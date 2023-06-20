Ghana: Yepafrica Launches Empowerment, Entrepreneurship Programme to Reduce Youth Unemployment

Yepafrica, a Dutch Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) working in Africa to empower the youth and address the issue of youth unemployment, has held a free five-day empowerment and entrepreneurship training programme for graduates and job seekers in Accra.

The event also saw the launch of the Yepafrica Ghana chapter and the graduation of the first cohort of Youth empowerment & entrepreneurship training programme.

Participants, recruited through social media, were invited to apply by filling a form, register, undergo an interview session and make presentations before they qualify to join the Yepafrica training.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Chief Executive Officer, Zenfusion Consultancy, Munnira Sheikh, who now doubles as the Chairperson of Yepafrica Ghana Foundation, expressed her delight to welcome on board Yepafrica, which has been at the fore front of addressing unemployment challenges among the youth in Africa.

"I am happy to be the Chairperson of Yepafrica Ghana chapter to reduce youth unemployment and illegal migration, empower the young generation to be the change and improve the quality of life of the next generation," she said.

She said that although the Yepafrica training programme was an intense session, it was quite exciting, engaging and covered two parts, including training people to realise their dreams and training people to act on their own accord rather than on the accord of others.

Yepafrica, she announced, has a plan to create about five learning centres around Ghana and will empower each community with one learning centre which will keep recruiting new trainees so the group can have a built-up of 'Yeppers' all around Ghana who can connect together and support their start-ups.

Besides that Yepafrica is planning their Headquarters for Africa in Accra. We are therefore inviting investors, sponsors and funding partners to support us to take the program to the next step.

Mr Georgy Evers, Board Member/Trainer, Yepafrica Foundation, Netherlands, congratulated the participants for working intensely in the period.

Yepafrica, he reiterated, was committed to realising the first learning centre in Ghana this year.

Mr Sherif Ghali, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE), described the Yepafrica training as a step in the right direction.