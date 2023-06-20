Ghana: Dr Akoto, Agyarko Submit Nominations Forms to Contest NPP Presidential Primaries

Two presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) yesterday officially submitted their nomination forms at the party's headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

The aspirants who arrived at the party's office with a large crowd including friends, families and party supporters, are former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko.

However, another aspirant, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, was unable to submit his nomination due to some errors in his documents, and was rejected by the Presidential Elections Committee of the party.

Dr Akoto addressing the media after submitting his nomination forms, assured Ghanaians that he has laid a solid foundation that is capable of revamping the country's economic fortunes.

He said when given the opportunity to lead the NPP as a flagbearer, and subsequently become the President, the first step he would pursue was to create the agriculture management committee to be headed by the President.

He said the committee would facilitate the investment of the right resources into the agriculture sector stressing "what is left is proper take off with the right investment and resources."

Dr Akoto started that, the Tree Crop Development Authority was one of the major policies to be initiated under his tenure as President.

He explained that the Authority would be mandated to promote six tree crops including cashew, mango, rubber, coffee, coconut, and shea noting that, these crops are capable of injecting about $12 million dollars annually to Ghana's economy.

"That notwithstanding, the government's flagship programme, 'Planting for Food and Jobs' which brought food security in the country will receive massive support under my presidency.

"Other establishments which include the Grain Development Authority and Poultry Development Authority which is currently before Parliament for consideration will be supported to increase government revenue from the agric sector," Dr Akoto said.

For his part, Mr Agyarko said his interest to contest for the flagbearer of the party was to restore hope in the party and Ghanaians.

He said Ghanaians had over the years supported the NPP in every election, and it was time the party elects a leader with the vision to address the challenges confronting them.

"There is a new leadership coming, a new leadership that will make lives better for Ghanaians than we see today. I admit these are difficult times, but all difficult times require new leadership and new thinking," he said.