Ghana: Vipers Qualify for DOL

Cape Coast — Former Premier League side, Cape Coast Venomous Vipers, have qualified for next season's Access Bank Division One League.

This followed a 1-0 win over Young Red Bull FC in the finals of the Central Regional Division Two middle League over the weekend.

Albert Ato Hammond scored the only goal of the match to secure the breakthrough for the former Premier League side to qualify for the second tier League.

Vipers finished the campaign by winning all the matches in the middle league with a high level performances.

The team's qualification, according to officials was due to the rejuvenation of the club with the creation of new structures put in place by the club's new management last year.

Speaking to the Times Sports after securing qualification to the Access Bank DOL, an elated Chairman of the Board of Venomous Vipers, Mr Kweku Ackah-Yensu, explained that the qualification did not come as a surprise to the management and players of the club.

He said the structures contributed to the successes chalked by the club.

He commended the players and technical team for the qualification, but cautioned that it brings a new chapter of hard work for the management and players of the club.

"They demonstrated exceptional performance in the season and we hope they can replicate same during the next DOL season" he said.

Mr Ackah-Yensu explained that the club had a young team who with the right guidance, would continue to excel in subsequent seasons.

Management, he said was ready to offer the needed assistance to the playing body and the technical team to achieve the desired results.

Picture: Mr Kweku Ackah-Yensu, Chairman of the Board of Venomous Vipers, in a pose with players after the team qualified to participate in the Access Bank Division One League.