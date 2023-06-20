Ghana: Thrills At E/R HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II

It was all fun and excitement on Saturday when the Methodist Girls High School in Mamfe-Akuapem, hosted the Eastern region qualifiers of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship at the Wesley Hall.

Blending the sport with entertainment as the event featured prominent members of Ghana's entertainment industry, notably Kobby Rana, Mr Drew and the evergreen Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, the Wesley Hall went agog as the students were engaged in dance battles as side attraction.

Clad in their respective school colours and energised in cheering their respective teams, the students cheered their athletes as they mounted the podium for battle.

Blessing Asiedu from Larteh PRESEC grabbed the first medal of the day when she defeated Aburi Girls SHS's Mary Dampare in the finals of the lightweight division to win the medal.

Mampong PRESEC's Janet Laar followed in third position.

Honours in the boys' lightweight division was shared among Godfred Adjare from Aburi Presby Sec. Tech. as winner, Solomon Nyarko from Okuapeman SHS in second place and Charles Osei Asibey in third.

Ishmael Kotoka from Larteh PRESEC won the boys' middleweight, followed by Kelvin Quansah and Jefferey Afriyie all from Mampong PRESEC in second and third positions respectfully.

Mampong PRESEC's Prince Yirenkyi won the boys' heavyweight with Richard Adzewoda from Larteh PRESEC in second position and Suleman Abdul from Aburi PRESEC in third position.

Wendy Appiah from Okuapeman won the middleweight category ahead of Ophelia Ayourizuna from Methodist Girls in second with Deborah Remi from Aburi PRESEC in third.

The girls' heavyweight division drew the loudest applause from the students as Blessing Chinaze emerged winner followed by Naa Teley Ayorkor Queye from Aburi Girls in second with Lucy Larteley Laryea from Aburi PRESEC in third position.

The winners were decorated with medals, certificates, goodies and cash prizes from sponsors SES HD Plus Ghana Limited.

The next edition of the championship would be held in the Ashanti region on Saturday, July 15.