Ghana: 11,530,672 Seedlings Distributed for Green Ghana Project

A total of 11,530,672 seedlings were distributed for planting across the country as part of the year's Green Ghana Day (GGD) Project.

This exceeded the national target of 10,000,000, representing 15 per cent.

The seedlings planted, included cashew, Africa oil palm, coconut, mango, orange, acacia, teak, mahogany and bamboo.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission (FC), Mr John Allotey, disclosed these at a press briefing on the distribution of seedling for the 2023 GGD project, in Accra last Wednesday.

The meeting, which was to give an overview of this year's GGD programme, brought together heads of department of the Forest Service Division, Wildlife, Climate Change and Plantation.

Mr Allotey stated that this year, 60 per cent of the planting covered the forest reserved as compared to last year of 38 per cent.

He said seedlings were yet to be distributed to the Northern, North East, Upper East and Savannah Regions, due to the rainfall pattern.

Mr Allotey gave the regional distribution as Ashanti with the highest of 3,147,306, representing 137 per cent and Greater Accra, 677,780, representing 97 per cent.

He said a total of 400,497 seedlings, representing 160 per cent were distributed to the districts.

Mr Allotey mentioned that civil society organisations, schools, religious groups and individuals partnered the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR), and FC in this year's tree planting, which was under the theme: 'Our forest our health.'

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He encouraged the public to support the project, to protect the forest reserve of the country.

Mr Allotey stated that FC officials would monitor the seedlings to ensure their maturity, and called on the public to partner FC to protect the environment.

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, commended participants, including those from the executive, legislature, judiciary, civil society organisations, religious organisations and the media.

"Indeed, every good citizen adds to the strength of a nation and with your cooperation and support we will be able to sustain the GGD project," he added.

The minister urged the public to protect and nurture seedlings they have planted into maturity.

The GGD programme, which was launched in 2022, forms part of efforts by MLNR and the FC to encourage Ghanaians to plant more trees, to preserve and protect the country's forest cover and the environment.