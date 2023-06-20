Ghana: 19 CAF Licensed Coaches Complete 'UEFA Assist Coaching Course

A five-day technical development programme, 'UEFA Assist Coaching Course' aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of selected Ghanaian coaches has ended at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The programme, at the instance of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and in collaboration with the UEFA Assist programme, brought together 19 CAF License A, B, and C coaches under the tutelage of UEFA Consultant Roger Meichtry and Administrative Assistant, Maxwell Caesar Kemeh.

Also in attendance were the Technical Director of the GFA, Bernhard Lippert, the Director of Coaching Education at the GFA, Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah, former Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo, and Chris Hughton, the Black Stars Coach.

Mr Meichtry took the participants through an enhanced technical and tactical knowledge of modern coaching techniques and strategies, leadership development, sports psychology, and effective communication skills.

He also had practical sessions with them at the McDan La Town Park.

The GFA President, Simon Kurt Okraku, who visited them at one of their sessions, encouraged the participants to take their lessons seriously to impact to the next generation of trainers.

According to him, the course was part of the many interventions his administration was rolling out to improve football in the country.

The course participants included Baba Nuhu Mallam, Dr Prosper Nateh-Ogum, Samuel Boadu, Anita Wiredu-Mintah, Anokye Charles Frimpong, Yussif Basigi, Winfred Dormon, Yaw Preko, Kasim Mingle, and Laryea Kingston.

The rest are Maxwell Konadu, Fatawu Salifu, Nana Kwaku Agyemang, Joyce Boatey-Agyei, Abdul Karim Zito, Nana Joe Adarkwa, Linda Prah, Bernice Adutwumwaa Kyeremeh, and Sandra Boakye.