Ghana: Let's Work Hard to Maintain 1992 Constitution - Avoka

Ghanaians have been urged to work hard towards maintaining the 1992 Constitution, since its overthrow will spell doom for the country's development and progress.

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Zebilla, Mr Cletus Apul Avoka, who made the call, said: "The 1992 Constitution cannot be abrogated like we had in the previous time, where after every two or three years, there was a coup."

The MP was speaking at the climax of the 30th anniversary of parliamentary democracy, in Bolgatanga, capital of the Upper East Region.

According to Mr Avoka, coups were no more attractive because Ghanaians were aware of the repercussions of coups, and "would never wish for such devilish move."

He urged Ghanaians to sustain the monumental feat chalked after 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy, explaining that "maintaining the status quo is the only way to keep the country's hopes and ambitions alive."

The occasion was climaxed with a peace walk and sporting activities, where some parliamentary staff members, MPs, predominantly, members of the Upper East parliamentary caucus, staff of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), the security, participated in the event.

Mr Avoka, who spoke on behalf of the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, said it was about time "Ghanaians stood to guard the democracy the country had enjoyed for the past three decades zealously."

Mr Avoka said that a stable democracy would propel the needed development, since people would be committed to working in peace and unison to advance the country's interests.

"The T-shirts we are wearing give a message; 30 years of parliamentary democracy under the 4th Republic. You are all aware we got independence in 1957. We have had several constitutions in 1960, 1969, 1979, till 1992.

"This is the longest serving democracy that we have had for the last 30 years without any military interventions", touted Mr Avoka.

He indicated that despite the many concerns raised by many Ghanaians regarding the gaps in the constitution, clamouring for the amendment of a lot of acts and clauses, and probably a total overall, the 1992 Constitution was still relevant and served its purpose.

Admittedly, Mr Avoka said, there were some grey areas in the constitution, which served as the mother law of the country, "but the people of the country need to hasten slowly, as all plans are far advanced to improve it."

Awards were bestowed on some teams in the region, which took part in football matches at the Mobile Park in Bolgatanga, as part of activities to climax the 30 years anniversary.