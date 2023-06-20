Ghana: Ho to Host 2023 National Cycling Champs June 24

The 2023 edition of the National Cycling Championship is set for Ho in the Volta region on June 24-25 with over 100 cyclists expected to ride for glory.

The road race event would draw cyclists from clubs across the country for the ultimate prize.

Organised by the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), the two-day event would start from the Civic Center and move through to the State Transport Corporation (STC), Sokode Lokoe roads and back to Sokode, Gborgame roundabout.

It then heads back to Sokode Etoe to the Catholic Secretariat through to the Stadium, stretch to the Fidelity Bank junction and back to STC.

The championship, according to the GCF, forms part of preparations for the Africa Games to be hosted by Ghana in March next year, and the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow in August.

The General Secretary of the GCF, Mr Mohammed Shaaban, explained that the GCF had held a few events this year and was hoping to replicate those feats in the Ho championship.

The event would feature the Elite and U-23 in 180km, Junior Men 120km, Women Elite 100km and Women's Junior 60km.

The Volta Region secured the rights to host this year's championship at the federation's last congress held in Tamale.