Liberia: NEC Prepares Journalists for October Polls

Ahead of the pending October polls, the National Elections Commission (NEC) is running another badge of training for Liberian journalists to ensure a violence-free election. The training is being jointly organized by NEC, UNDP, and Inter-news.

The current training is the final of a series of regional trainings organized by the commission and over 30 Journalists from Margibi, Bong, Lofa, and Montserrado Counties are part of this circle.

The training focuses on the role of the media in the electoral process, Farmington River declaration, conflict-sensitive reporting group work session, responsible election coverage, and media and NEC working together to create safe spaces for women's participation in elections and politics (preventing VAWiE/P).

Remarking at the opening session of the training, Henry Flomo communications director at the National Elections Commission says the commission takes said exercises very important, especially at the time it is conducting these elections.

"We are doing this training along with dialogues to make sure we replicate what others (political parties) have done with respect to the 30 percent gender quota, VAWiE protocol," he added.

Flomo noted that at the event, the participants (Journalists) will commit themselves to ensure peaceful elections.

At the same time, Roosevelt Zazay, UNDP Program Officer under the Electoral Support Project said the goal of the project is to support NEC and electoral stakeholders.

"A few months from now, Liberians will be at a cross-road whether to sustain the peace or to go backward depending on how we approach the process.

Zazay furthered, "Having a discussion to see how they can promote peace, the project is an Irish, Swedish, and EU support project."

Similarly; the NEC and partners had already concluded training for journalists in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, Tubmanbury, Bomi County, and Ganta, Nimba County.