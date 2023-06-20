South Africa: Bester Case Postponed

20 June 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

The trial of Thabo Bester has been postponed until August to allow for additional investigations.

Bester, who stands accused of murder and rape, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court via television on Tuesday morning.

During the session, Bester's legal representatives, Advocate Tsoeunyane Pela and instructing attorney Tshireledzo Ndou, decided to withdraw from the case.

Bester has appointed Kabelo Matee as his new attorney to represent him.

The prosecution informed the court that they anticipate at least three more arrests in connection with the case. This suggests that there may be additional individuals involved in the alleged crimes.

As a result of these developments, the trial has been postponed until 8 August to provide the necessary time for further investigations, including gathering additional evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

The postponement allows both the defence and the prosecution to adequately prepare their cases ensuring that all relevant information is considered before proceeding with the trial.

The accused, Thabo Bester, will remain in custody until the trial resumes in August.

