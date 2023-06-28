South Africa: Three More Arrested in Thabo Bester Saga

28 June 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Everson Luhanga

Three more suspects, all G4S employees, were arrested on Monday evening, according to a statement on Tuesday from national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

"Two of the suspects are 47 years of age and the third is 37 years old. All three are male and are all G4S employees," Mathe said.

Mathe said one suspect was arrested at his home in Botshabelo, while the other two were arrested at their place of residence in Bloemfontein.

"The trio is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 28 June.

"They all face a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody, violation of a corpse and corruption."

The new arrests bring the number of suspects arrested in this case to 12, and Mathe said the possibility of making more arrests cannot be ruled out.

Thabo Bester was tracked down in Tanzania in April after he faked his own death and escaped from prison in May 2022, with the help of a number of employees working for G4S.

