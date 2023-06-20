Gambia: Bob Keita Foundation Frees 16 Inmates

Bob Keita Foundation (BKF) and partners last Thursday freed 16 inmates by paying for their prison fines. The foundation is establish by Babucarr 'Bob' Keita after his release from prison.

The main purpose of the Foundation is to raise funds to help release prisoners who committed minor crimes and could not pay for their fines, leading to their sentence and conviction to the prison.

Babucarr Keita, founder of BKF, explained that he started the initiative when an inmate came to him to ask for help that he was caught with a mobile phone and as a result convicted and fined1000 dalasis. "I therefore paid for his fine and he was released." I asked a prison officer if I can pay such amount so I will be released and he told me that our crimes were different. I came up with the idea that anytime I come out from prison I will establish a Foundation to help inmates that could not pay their fines. Prisons are supposed to reform people and not to criminalize them," he stated while urging the released prisoners to reform themselves and be good ambassadors.

Manding Saidykhan, principal secretary at the Ministry of Interior, thanked Bob Keita and his Foundation for the initiative, which he said was the first of its kind in the prison system.

"The Ministry of Interior was very much appreciative when we heard about this. As a ministry, our role is to make sure we reform the institution and make sure we attain international standard so that whosoever comes here will feel like home and not feel like hell."

He advised the released prisoners to engage themselves into meaningful works and development activities that might impact their lives and never allow their lives to be wasted again.

Masour Jobe, a representative from National Human Right Commission, said apart from inmates having their right to movement taken away from them, they face challenges such as overcrowding, toiletries, bedding and feeding.

He called on the government, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Interior and Prison Service to put more efforts in place in ensuring the right of inmates and prisoners are respected as well as fulfill the constitutional and other regional and international institutional requirements that The Gambia is a party to.