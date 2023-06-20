Gambia: Union Urges Drivers to Take Strict Measures in Rainy Season

The Executive Committee of the General Transport Union has reminded all drivers and vehicles owners to take strict precautions during rainy season. They have also been asked to maintain their vehicles to a road worthy condition.

"It is common knowledge that in the rainy season roads are slippery and visibility usually becomes a challenge during the rains. In this regard, drivers are therefore, urged to check their vehicle brakes, lights, back lights, signals, head lamps, windscreen wipers, triangular reflectors, among others," the Union states in a press release.

"And for trucking sections, drivers are equally urged to make sure they have spare tires and tarpaulin to properly cover the vehicles to avoid wet baggages. Also, when there are heavy rains and wind storms, drivers are advised to park their vehicles for safety," it noted.

The release reminds drivers of the importance of the use of Triangular Reflectors in the event of breakdowns. "In case of breakdowns, they are advised to place the reflectors at a reasonable distance to avoid accidents. Drivers are strictly advised to desist from the use of stones, logs, branches, grasses etc as alerts for incoming vehicles as this causes serious accidents."

"Road Safety is the business of everyone and therefore we solicit the usual cooperation and understanding of all of road users," the release concludes.