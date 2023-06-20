Gambia: 1st Division League Title Race Down to Wire

The 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation GFF Division One League title race is down to wire with one more match to go.

Real de Banjul and Falcons are currently scuffling for the country's Elite League trophy.

Real de Banjul currently sit top-spot on the league table with 51 points after 29 league matches.

The city boys will brawl to win their final league match to clinch the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation GFF Division One League trophy.

Falcons currently sit second-place on the country's Elite League table with 49 points in 29 league outings.

The Abuko based-club will scuffle to win their final league outing and pray Real de Banjul slip to clutch the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation GFF Division One League trophy.