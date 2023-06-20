Gambia: 1st Division League Title Race Down to Wire

20 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation GFF Division One League title race is down to wire with one more match to go.

Real de Banjul and Falcons are currently scuffling for the country's Elite League trophy.

Real de Banjul currently sit top-spot on the league table with 51 points after 29 league matches.

The city boys will brawl to win their final league match to clinch the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation GFF Division One League trophy.

Falcons currently sit second-place on the country's Elite League table with 49 points in 29 league outings.

The Abuko based-club will scuffle to win their final league outing and pray Real de Banjul slip to clutch the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation GFF Division One League trophy.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.