Gambia: NYP Inaugurates First-Ever Office Since Inception

The National Youth Parliament, a body responsible for running the affairs of young people in the country, recently inaugurated its first-ever office since inception in 2002.

The inauguration was graced by dignitaries youth leaders across the country at the new office premises in Westfield behind Family Planning building.

At the ceremony, Omar Cham, speaker of National Youth Parliament, reminded that the office was established to create a more conducive working environment for the staff of the youth parliament and youth in the country.

"This is initiated to be able to reposition ourselves as the leading youth organisation that is creating the required platform for young people's involvement in politics, and decision-making processes."

Cham reminded that in response to the need for reform, the National Youth Parliament has adjusted its membership, structure, representation, and coordination.

"We also created a platform to strengthen their work. These changes led to the development of a new constitution, standing orders, management manual, financial manual, and other documents and policies that are essential for the NYP's governance. " he explained.

He recalled that reforms the NYP underwent during his tenure are not its biggest achievement.

"Instead, I consider the first-ever NYP sittings at the National Assembly chambers, with representatives from constituencies, women, and persons living with disabilities, to be the NYP's greatest accomplishment."

To that end, Cham noted that they decided to present a home and an office where they can implement ideas, but also have a platform that would be a home for young people in the entire country.

" ...where you can come and use the space to solve problems that are affecting your communities, your regions, and the nation at large. " he said.

Kalipha M.M. Mbye, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, assured the National Youth Parliament of his office's full support.

Mbye expressed the National Assembly's pleasure in partnering with the National Youth Parliament in all of its endeavors.

Other speakers included Al Amin Muhammed Saidykhan, of the association of Negative Blood Donors among others.