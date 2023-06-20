Gambia: AECE Commemorates Day of the African Child

The National Association of Early Childhood Educators (AECE) on Friday June 16 joined the rest of the world to celebrate the Day of the African Child.

The day serves as a time to celebrate the energy, strengths and creativity of African Children and a time to reflect, take stock and renew the commitment to giving African children a chance for the future they deserve.

The theme for this year's event was "the right of the child in the digital environment." Pupils from different nursery schools graced the occasion held at the Youth Monument at Westfield.

Mariama Veronica Secka, President of AECE in her remarks at the occasion stated that children around the world want and need to use the internet and digital services for school, entertainment, get information and be in contact with their families and friends. However, she added that the internet should be kept safe for them.

She indicated that children must have privacy to act and grow the way they wish. According to her, this should include privacy from their parents, schools, government and society.

"Children may need to prove who they are online in order to be part of their community. Online identities should not be used in ways that are unfair or attack a child's privacy or other rights," she stated.

She urged government to support children with disabilities with subtitles, voice support, and any other help they might need to make learning easy for them.

Ousman Sillah, Chairperson of Crab Island TVET Center emphasised that children should be given the attention they need.

"They should be protected by the government, their caregivers and even communities but unfortunately The Gambia I see today is not The Gambia that is prepared for the future," said the former National Assembly Member for Banjul North.

Lamin A. Manneh, Senior Education Officer at the Early Children and Inclusive Education Directorate, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education said the ministry is committeed to ensuring the right to access to education is in line with the protection of the rights of the child.

He thanked AECE for their good job and assured them that his ministry will always support and work with them.