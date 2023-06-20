Gambia: NALOA Meets Livestock Farmers

The National Livestock Owners Association (NALOA) in collaboration with the Department of Livestock Services recently concluded a nationwide farmer sensitisation to meet and talk to farmers on activities relating to management of small ruminants in the country.

The tours was to meet and discuss with farmers on activities relating to the management of small ruminant as well as inspect community pastures built for farmers.

During the meeting, Ebrima O. Jallow, president of NALOA, described micro-finance component as very important for farmers, saying it empower livestock owners and cut down the cost related to the importation of small ruminants.

Jallow thus commended government through the Ministry of Agriculture for securing the small ruminants project for farmers.

"Farmers have been experiencing major challenges with regards to access to finance before the implementation of the project."

He thus praised the project management for its firm commitment and dedication towards the smooth implementation of the project.

The project, he added, is currently constructing about 20 boreholes, 30 sheep fattening sheds, 2 dairy farms, among other initiatives for farmers across the country.