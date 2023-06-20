Gambia Marks World Blood Donor Day

The Ministry of Health through the National Blood Transfusion Services, World Bank and the World Health Organisation on Wednesday joined the rest of the globe to mark World Blood Donor during a symbolic ceremony held at Bwiam General Hospital.

The campaign slogan for this year was: "Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often."

Also, the event serves as a platform to honor and express gratitude to the selfless individuals and institutions that save lives through blood donation as well as the critical role volunteers played by regularly donating and mobilising others to give blood to save another human being.

The highlight of the event included a march past by school children, health officials and personnel of The Gambia Armed Forces.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mariatou Jallow, vice chair board of Bwiam General Hospital, underscored the importance of the day in terms of saving lives is and that it was against that backdrop that World Health Organization dedicated the day to World Blood Donor Day.

"We know that the life of a flesh is in the blood as recorded in the Bible and also as acknowledged by medical science."

She thanked all those who volunteered to give blood, saying they are always regarded as heroes of the health sector.

She reminded that when considering the life of women in child bearing either prenatal or post natal, the availability and accessibility of blood is key.

"Maternal mortality as we are all concerned about can be reduced drastically by making sure that blood is available and always accessible."

Jeandarc Jarju-Kujabie, Regional Health Director Western 2, highlighted the crucial role volunteers play in saving lives, describing the theme for the year's event as quite apt as far as encouraging volunteers to give blood to save lives.

The move, she added, would equip the country's blood bank to be able to always respond when the need arises.

"Blood donors matter though some people don't have time to safe blood. Today, some countries collects 100 percent of their blood through voluntary unpaid donors."

Mariama Jammeh, programme manager at National Blood and Transfusion Services, highlighted the importance of the day, saying the day was designed to celebrate humanity, generosity and solidarity. "We are here to celebrate our heroes, who give the most valuable and priceless gift of live."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She paid homage to their growing voluntary unpaid donors, thus encouraging all to be regularly donating blood for their own health.

She indicated that blood transfusion is one of the most important and irreplacable treatment supports in the health system. Blood is part of the WHO's essential medicine list that must always be available and should be safe to administer."

Jammeh acknowledged that it is also the only health commodity that can be served or procured in any pharmacy or drug store.

Also speaking, Momodou T. Nyassi, deputy director of Health Services at the Ministry, said June 14 annually is regarded as World Blood Donor Day, saying the day seeks to raise awareness about the use of safe blood and products and to thank volunteers for their commitment to saving life through blood donation.

He thus thanked security forces for their steadfastness and readiness to give blood and the association of blood donors and their incoming one for their humanitarian services to the nation.

Dr. Desta Tiruneh, country representative of the World Health Organization, underscored the importance of the day and encouraged all to volunteer and donate blood.

WHO rep paid homage to regular unpaid Volunteers for their courage to always donate blood and save lives.

He equally reiterated the importance of accessible safe blood in administering quality health care services.

He equally reminded that blood donation is critical in addressing universal health coverage that the country is aspiring to achieve, further urging all to be positive about blood donation.

"By becoming a regular donor we can only strengthen our solidarity and reduce the burden on health care system. Every blood donation saves live and together we can create a healthier and stronger Gambia."