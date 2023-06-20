Gambia Need Point to Snatch Qualification to AFCON

The Gambia now need a point in their final qualifier match to secure qualification to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Ivory Coast after Congo Brazzaville slipped to Mali 2-0 in their Group G match played in Brazzaville on Sunday.

The Scorpions require a draw against the Congolese in their final Group G fixture in September 2023 to snatch qualification to the continent's biannual biggest football fiesta.

A defeat against Congo Brazzaville will see The Gambia out and the Congolese qualify for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Scorpions currently sit second-place in Group G of the continent's biennial biggest football showpiece qualifiers with 9 points after five group matches.

Congo Brazzaville sit third-place in Group G of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 6 points in five group outings.

Mali secured qualification to the continent's biannual biggest football festivity after thumping Congo Brazzaville 2-0 in their qualifier match played in Brazzaville on Sunday.