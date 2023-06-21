Nigeria: Cerebral Palsy - 'Mama Ara' Receives Donation After Premium Times' Report

20 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

PREMIUM TIMES' report looks into how mothers, as primary caregivers of children with special needs, bear the brunt of caring for this lifelong condition.

After a PREMIUM TIMES' report, 'Heroic lives of Nigerian mothers caring for children with cerebral palsy' a donor has offered to help one of the mothers.

The report looked into how mothers, as the primary caregivers of children with special needs, bear the brunt of caring for this lifelong condition.

The story also showed the challenges that come with caring for a child with cerebral palsy.

From the loss of social life, emotional and financial stress, physical exhaustion to balancing work and family life, the mothers in the report demonstrated courage in learning to live with the lifelong conditions of their wards.

The report also gave an insight into how the mothers' unwavering love and care towards their children, regardless of societal discrimination, had helped them to remain optimistic and overcome certain difficulties.

Donation

Moved by the financial condition of one of the mothers, a donor, who simply identified himself as Dokun, has supported Mama Ara.

Shortly after he indicated interest, he sent N150,000 into the bank account of the NGO -LetCPKidsLearn that has been responsible for the child's education.

The donation was on Monday received by 'Mama Ara' who called to notify this reporter of the development.

"Thank you so much, God bless you," Mama Ara said in appreciation.

She said the money will be channeled into paying her child's school fees which cost N65,000 per term and buying foodstuff.

