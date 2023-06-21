West Africa: EFCC, Ghana's Team Partner Against Financial Crimes in West Africa

The acting chair of the EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol, says alliances Ghana's EOCO, and others will be instrumental in combating economic and financial crimes in West Africa.

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Abdulkarim Chukkol, on Tuesday called for strong partnership and cooperation among law enforcement agencies across Africa.

Mr Chukkol made the call while declaring open a Peer Exchange Programme organised by the EFCC for Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) at the Rockview Hotel, Abuja.

He stated that such alliances will be instrumental in combating economic and financial crimes in the region.

"This study tour holds immense importance as it offers the unique opportunity to engage in peer learning through the exchange of knowledge, experiences and best practices in the field of law enforcement and anti-corruption efforts.

"I believe together we can contribute to strengthening the fight against economic and financial crimes and the promotion of rule of law in our respective countries," he said.

The EFCC boss stated that the study tour will create valuable insights that could help refine approaches and enhance the capabilities of the respective agencies.

"We aim to foster long-term collaborations and establish enduring relationships that extend beyond the duration of this visit. There is no doubt that the benefit of this study will extend to both our agencies and our nations at large. As neighboring countries within the West African region, learning from each other's successes and challenges can help us strengthen the foundation of our law enforcement systems and build a better future for our societies."

He said the peer exchange programme signifies a shared commitment to a world free from economic and financial crimes. "Let us all embrace this study tour as an opportunity to forge new connections, share knowledge and embark on a journey of mutual growth and progress," he added

In her remarks, Executive Director, Economic and Organised Crimes Office, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, stressed the importance of collaboration and cooperation among nations and institutions in surmounting the challenges affecting the West-African sub-region.

She said such collaborative arrangements provide a platform for learning and sharing relevant experiences and expertise which are essential for combating crime from a law enforcement perspective.

She called for collaboration among the agencies in tackling the menace of cybercrime which, according to her, has become a huge threat in Africa.

"With regards to the theme of the exchange programme, I wish to state that I will be particularly interested to know how our two institutions can collaborate to curb the emergence of cybercrime which in recent times have become a looming threat in our sub-region," she said.

Technical Adviser, Giz, Sampson Kwakwa, equally restated the imperatives of collaboration in law enforcement in the Sub-region.

"We all know and we believe that crime has no borders; the reason why it is important that whilst criminals are coordinated and working together, it is important that institutions that are fighting against them also come together to fight them because if they are coordinated and the institutions are not, it will be difficult to fight them".

During the study tour, the delegates from Ghana and their EFCC counterparts are expected to look at the inner workings of their agencies through shared insights on investigative processes, operational strategies and enforcement mechanisms, among others.