Nigeria: Despite Evidence, Kano SSG Denies Saying Government Demolished Monument Because of Christian Symbol

The Secretary to the Kano State Government, Abdullahi Baffa, has denied he said the state government demolished a monument at a popular roundabout because its aerial view shows the Christian symbol of the cross.

Mr Baffa denied this despite evidence showing he actually claimed that the monument was demolished because it carries the Christian symbol which he said was improper because Kano is a majority Muslim state.

The statement he made on local radio stations after appearing on national television was that part of the reasons the state government demolished the monument was that it had a Christian symbol.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Baffa, a former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, (TETFund), told a local radio station the Kano State government demolished the monument because it depicted a Christian cross from its aerial view.

"The design in the roundabout is blocking road users' front view because of its size. Secondly, if you use a drone shot of the aerial view of the monument, you will see a sign of a cross and in Kano, we are 99.9 per cent, if not 100 per cent Muslims (and) you cannot put a cross sign in the front of a government house.

"Photos showing Kano State has two big crosses, big ones. The one in front of the government house and the one built on the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange flyover at the Hotoro area. The flyover, also from its aerial view, you will see a big cross and we (are) now planning to redesign it and remove the cross sign," Mr Baffa told Freedom Radio, Kano.

But he denied he made the statement during an interview on Channels Television on Monday.

He said the cross sign remark was propaganda by "vested interests and elements that are fighting the restoration (demolition) exercise of the places they (allegedly) grabbed."

"The monument was removed because it was posing a security threat to the government. It is causing traffic gridlock at the doorsteps of the government house, it's obstructing the views of the road users. That is the reason," Mr Baffa said.