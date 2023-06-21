Nigeria: Tinubu Exempts NDLEA, NAFDAC Boards From Dissolution

20 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has exempted the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA as well as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC from his order dissolving boards of federal government parastatals, agencies and institutions.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday night in Abuja.

"Further to the directive on the dissolution of Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions and Government-owned Companies, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has clarified that the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from such dissolution", Akume said.

Tinubu had on Monday night dissolved the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies.

Akume said the action was in exercise of the president's "Constitutional Powers and in the Public interest".

He said the dissolution does not, however, affect Boards, Commissions and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

