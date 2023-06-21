Nigeria: How Iyanya Dated Tonto Dikeh, Broke My Heart - Yvonne Nelson

Eight years after their much-publicised breakup, Yvonne Nelson has revealed why her relationship with Iyanya ended in the controversial book released on Sunday.

It's no longer news that Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson, is an author and her tell-it-all memoir, 'I am not Yvonne Nelson', has revealed intimate details of her love life, career and family.

The ex-lovers started dating in 2012, and their love was in the public eye, especially with events and shows they attended. However, the love story came to an end in 2015.

In the tenth chapter, titled 'Iyanya and My Love Life', the 37-year-old actress narrated how she discovered that Inyanya cheated on her with a fellow actress.

The former Miss Ghana contestant claimed a little bird broke the news to her.

She wrote, "The caller said anytime I left Iyanya's place, another actress came over to him and sometimes slept over. The person felt strongly that something was happening between them and thought I should know.

"That actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria and one of the female celebrities Iyanya named in his "Ur Waist" song. When I was convinced about the authenticity of the information I received, I was heartbroken."

However, she noted that she would have still left the singer, due to other findings that came up, as well. According to her, she didn't see any reason to keep fighting for a man she had lost.

The actress, who has featured in over 100 movies, said she was wrong to have thought the singer's gesture to give her shoutout in his songs and tattooing her initials meant they would last forever.

Iyanya's Reaction

On Monday, reacting to the now-viral revelation on Twitter, Iyanya quoted the actress's tweet with a question on how she was revealing too much.

He wrote, "Isn't this too much information? Is this also in the book?"

However, quoting his question, a fan replied with a post saying, "Your story is in Chapter 10, Dey Play."

The reply suggested that the singer was not aware he was in the book at the time. He later shared a follow-up screenshot of the book's chapters, starting with the one with his name.

In the post, which is also going viral, Iyanya only captioned it as "Omo," a popular Nigerian slang that connotes being speechless.

Following his knowledge of what the actress wrote about him, the singer posted another tweet, saying, "So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dike? Oh wow. I'll respond to this later. I no go write a book,"

What is the truth?

Before the book was released, the "Kukere" crooner in April 2023 explained why his relationship crashed with the Ghanaian actress.

In the interview session, media personality Chude Jideonwo, the singer, said it was hard to date a celebrity, mainly because the idea of becoming a housewife scares most female celebrities.

"If you fall in love with a female celebrity, and you try to change her, she's going to rebel. Because the first thing to her is 'I'm the queen, I'm out there on stage', now you want to turn her into a housewife?"

"There are so many times I'm going to put on my shows, my tours, and say to you, 'You can't be on tour with me because I'm trying to focus', and you're going to misunderstand all that. So it's a whole lot of things."

"What I'm trying to do now, honestly, is just to sort myself out before I can start bringing one girl again into my life. I'm just trying to make sure I'm okay."

During the interview, the singer disclosed that he still kept in contact with the Ghanaian actress whom he dated some years back.

He said, "She is an amazing person. We still talk when we have the chance. Because the relationship went by doesn't mean. We talk once in a while."

Several hours after, Yvonne shared excerpts from another chapter in the book wherein she accused Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie of impregnating and abandoning her.