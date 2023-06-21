South Africa: Police Open Inquest into Death of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson - South African News Briefs - June 21, 2023

Police Open Inquest into Death of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson

The police have confirmed that they have opened an inquest docket into African National Congress MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson's death, reports News24. The cause of Joemat-Pettersson's death is still to be declared in a final report from the Department of Health, which will only be communicated to her family and not released to the public. Under the provisions of the Inquest Act, police are legally obliged to investigate any death that they suspect is the result of anything other than natural causes. Prior to her death, Joemat-Pettersson was involved in the impeachment saga of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, where allegations of bribery were made against her, Section 194 committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi, and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina. In a recent media briefing, Mkhwebane blamed the government, Parliament, and the judiciary for Joemat-Pettersson's death, but admitted she didn't know the cause of death.

Power Utility's Legal Head Questions Immediate Firing of De Ruyter

Mel Govender, the executive responsible for legal affairs and compliance at Eskom, the power utility company, expressed doubts about the fairness of former CEO André de Ruyter's termination following his controversial interview with eNCA in February 2023, reports TimesLive. Govender raised concerns about the reasons for De Ruyter's dismissal, specifically the claim that he had brought disrepute to Eskom, as she believed that nothing in the interview had tarnished the company's reputation. Govender informed the parliamentary standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that the issues raised by De Ruyter in the interview were already known to Eskom. She further said that she was not consulted for legal advice before De Ruyter's immediate dismissal. Govender expressed her belief that Eskom and parliament should not be targeting De Ruyter, but rather focusing on recovering losses and improving governance controls. Govender said that her own departure from Eskom was influenced by the handling of De Ruyter's exit.

Britain's 'Most Prolific Paedophile' Quietly Living in Cape Town - Broadcaster

Renowned BBC broadcaster Nicky Campbell expressed deep concern about the lack of justice surrounding 83-year-old South African citizen Iain Wares, whom he described as the "most prolific paedophile in British criminal history," reports News24. Despite facing numerous charges of lewd, indecent, and libidinous behavior, as well as one charge of indecent assault against boys he taught in Scotland between 1969 and 1976, Wares is currently living in a retirement village in Cape Town, instead of being incarcerated. In 2019, a Cape Town court deemed him extraditable to the UK to answer for his alleged crimes, but Wares is currently appealing the decision. Campbell, who also attended the same school as Wares during the period of the alleged abuse, fears that Wares may evade justice entirely if he passes away before facing the consequences of his alleged actions.

