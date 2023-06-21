Nigeria: Tinubu Moves Nema, NAHCON to VP Shettima's Office

20 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from Monday's dissolution.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the Office of the Vice President for supervision, in compliance with their various establishment acts, a presidential aide has said.

"The president has also approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that will work with the vice president in the discharge of his responsibilities," Olusola Abiola, the director of information in the Office of the Vice President, wrote in a statement.

President Tinubu, in a separate statement, also announced that the boards of two agencies were exempt from the dissolution of boards announced on Monday.

"Further to the directive on the dissolution of Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions and Government-owned Companies, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has clarified that the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from such dissolution," Willie Bassey, the director of information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, wrote in a statement.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Tinubu announced late Monday the dissolution of the boards of all government agencies, departments and businesses.

The affected agencies cut across different sectors including health, education and finance.

Some of the agencies whose boards were affected include FIRS, NPHCDA, JAMB and TETFUND.

