Nigeria: PDP Holds Post-Election Meeting, Strategises for Future

A select meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) held in Abuja on Tuesday to strategise for the future.

The meeting was organised also to kick-start the reconciliation of members after the 2023 general elections.

The party's acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, said the meeting would provide the opportunity to review the 2023 general elections and to share ideas on how to strengthen the party.

He said party leaders already had meetings with the national ex-officio members, states chairmen, select Board of Trustees members and its National Assembly members.

"This is a continuation of those meetings and a follow-up to strategise further.

"Initially the meeting was supposed to be for only the founding fathers of the party.

"We have realised, however, that after more than 20 years of its existence, a lot of people have graduated to become founding fathers.

"Our governors of yesteryears may not be the real founding fathers, but they have contributed their quota to the party to be recognised as leaders in their own right," Mr Damagum said.

The acting chairman cautioned those in attendance to be mindful of their submissions at the meeting bearing in mind that it was a kind of family meeting.

"I enjoin us to contribute in a manner that will not hurt the sensibilities of others. We are one family and so we shall remain," Mr Damagum stressed.

He later told journalists that the reconciliation process would continue next week starting with the youth and women wings.

In his remarks, the party's National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, said the meeting was called to douse tension in the aftermath of the 2023 elections.

He advised members to explain the roles they played during the 2023 general elections before accusing anyone.

Acting Chairman of the party's Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara, expressed confidence that the party would record victory at the presidential election tribunal.

Among those at the meeting were former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, senators and members of the House of Representatives and others.

