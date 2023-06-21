Nigeria: Ex-Minister Ezekwesili Tasks Sanwo-Olu On Alaba Market Demolition

There has been controversy over the demolition of 17 shops in the Lagos market.

A former Minister of Education in Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili, has advised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to immediately publish details of buildings demolished by his government at the Alaba International Market in the state.

There has been controversy over the demolition of 17 shops in the market which is in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Government had explained that the buildings in the market were "physically distressed" and that the "lives of business men and women within the market would be put at risk" in the event of imminent collapse.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Gbolahan Oki, said the distressed buildings also pose danger to other adjoining structures.

The market has a high population of Igbos.

Since the demolition began, there have been speculations that the governor was carrying out the exercise to punish Igbos for allegedly voting against him in the 18 March governorship election in the state.

Ezekwesili speaks

Mrs Ezekwesili, who hails from an Igbo-speaking community in Anambra State, said providing the details of the demolition would serve as a proof that the governor was not on a vengeful political mission against the Igbos in the market.

"I have a policy advice for @jidesanwoolu that would be helpful for all sides and the public," Mrs Ezekwesili wrote on her verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Mr Governor, please immediately publish details of each destroyed building and the dateline of due process rules that were exhausted by your government before it was 'removed.'

"It will be wise for the governor to take this counsel on transparency and full disclosure since it would provide evidence to the public that this is not a vengeful political attack against the predominant Igbo community in Alaba Market," she said.

'Stop brewing toxic atmosphere against fellow citizens'

Mr Ezekwesili also advised the state government and President Bola Tinubu to stop "brewing toxic atmosphere" against others which she alleged the duo had been doing before the 2023 general elections.

"Let me also use this opportunity to really again advise the @followslasg and its cheerleaders including @officialABAT to be careful in persisting to brew a terribly toxic atmosphere against fellow (Nigerian) citizens since before, during, and after the 2023 elections," she said, without details.

"Governance by maliciousness does no one any good. A word is sufficient for only the wise."

The @followslasg is the official twitter handle of the Lagos State Government while @officialABAT is the official handle of President Tinubu.

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach the Lagos State Government immediately for their comment on the issues raised by the former minister.