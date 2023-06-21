Nigeria: Enugu Governor Appoints Chief of Staff, 23 Other Aides

This brings the number of the governor's appointees to 25.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has appointed Victor Udeh, a lawyer, as his chief of staff.

Mr Mbah appointed 23 others into various positions, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia.

The governor appointed Ken Chukwuegbo as his principal secretary, Kenneth Ugwu as head of service and Tony Okenwa as the accountant general of the state.

Linda Egbo was appointed as the special adviser on public financial management, Arinze Chilo-Offiah as the special adviser, micro, small and medium enterprises while Angela Nnamani was appointed as the chairperson of the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service.

The governor also appointed Dubem Onyia (Jr) (special adviser, donor relations), Mike Ogbuekwe, (special adviser, agriculture), Osinachi Nnajieze, (special adviser, legal), Fred Nnajiofor (chief of protocol), Ozurumba Elechi Afigbo (senior special assistant, delivery unit) and Osita Onuma (senior advisor, digital transformation, technology, innovation, industries of the future and industrial strategy).

He equally appointed Dan Nwomeh (senior special assistant, mainstream media), Reuben Onyishi (senior special assistant, new media), Uche Anichukwu (senior special assistant, external relations), Juliet Okonkwo (senior special assistant, legal and inter-ministerial), Loiusa Chinedu-Okeke (senior special assistant, policy and project management).

Other appointments approved by Governor Mbah include Vincent Onyeabor (senior special assistant, security matters), Nonso Nwankwo (senior special assistant, information communication and technology), Adenike Okebu (senior special assistant, revenue), Dan Chukwuma (senior special assistant, protocol), Joshua Ejeh (special assistant, research and publication) and Sandra George (special assistant, revenue generation and monitoring).

The new appointments were announced nearly one month after Mr Mbah was sworn in as the fourth governor of the state.

The governor had, hours after his inauguration, appointed Mr Onyia, a professor, as the SSG.

