Liberia: Breaking News - Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott, Three Others Charged With Murder

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has gathered that Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott and three members of her family have been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, and making false statements to law enforcement officers.

The other family members charged along with Cllr. Scott are Rebecca Youdeh Wisner, Gertrude Newton, and Alice Johnson.

They are now declared suspects and under arrest.

Their Miranda rights forms have been provided to them.

This is breaking news and would be updated as more information comes in.