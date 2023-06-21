Uganda Buying Drones for the Troops in Somalia After Attack

20 June 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kampala — Ugandan President Museveni has said that he is planning to buy drones to the UPDF forces in Somalia if they cannot get support from their partners.

President Museveni said that they wanted air support from Turkey and the United States, but they did not received that it.

Museveni has accused the US forces operating in Somalia of not responding to the May 26 Al-Shabaab attack on the Ugandan army base in Buulo Mareer, Lower Shabelle region.

The president of Uganda said he held a virtual meeting with Ugandan military commanders in Somalia who are part of the ATMIS mission over the drones issues.

In the meeting, Museveni criticized the countries that support Somalia for failure in the war on Al-Shabaab, which has been dragging on for 16 years.

At least 54 Ugandan soldiers were killed in the attack at the end of last month at the Buulo Mareer base, which became one of the deadliest raids against the AU forces.

