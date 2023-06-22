Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Military Base in Somalia

21 June 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bardere — Reports reaching us in Bardhere district of Gedo region indicate that two suicide blasts and heavy gunfire were heard outside a military base.

The attack was targeted at the ADC camp in Bardhere district, and the reports add that armed men have entered and a face-to-face fight is currently going on.

"The attack that started with the explosions and sustained gunfire was ongoing. It is difficult to get full information about the casualties," said a resident.

According to State Minister for Environment and Climate Change Adan Aw Hirsi, the blasts hit a base housing the Somali national army and Ethiopia's forces serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Early this month, Ethiopia said on it had foiled an attack by jihadist group Al-Shabaab on Dolow town on its border with Somalia.

Dolow within Gedo region is less than three kilometers (2 miles) from Ethiopian border.

So far, No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the al-Shabaab in the past claimed responsibility for deadly attacks, including raid on UPDF base in Bulo-Marer.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.