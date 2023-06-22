Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Military Base in Somalia

Bardere — Reports reaching us in Bardhere district of Gedo region indicate that two suicide blasts and heavy gunfire were heard outside a military base.

The attack was targeted at the ADC camp in Bardhere district, and the reports add that armed men have entered and a face-to-face fight is currently going on.

"The attack that started with the explosions and sustained gunfire was ongoing. It is difficult to get full information about the casualties," said a resident.

According to State Minister for Environment and Climate Change Adan Aw Hirsi, the blasts hit a base housing the Somali national army and Ethiopia's forces serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Early this month, Ethiopia said on it had foiled an attack by jihadist group Al-Shabaab on Dolow town on its border with Somalia.

Dolow within Gedo region is less than three kilometers (2 miles) from Ethiopian border.

So far, No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the al-Shabaab in the past claimed responsibility for deadly attacks, including raid on UPDF base in Bulo-Marer.