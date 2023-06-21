Liberia: Friends of Weasah Donates to Orphanage

A group under the banner Friends Of Weasah (FOW) in Electoral District# 4, Margibi County has donated food and non-food items including cash to the Peter Sayklon Orphanage Home in Kakata, Margib.

The Co-chair of FOW, Josiah C. Cooper says the donation is in fulfillment of District#4 representative hopeful Fred Weasah's monthly support to the Orphanage, which has been ongoing since 2016.

Mr. Cooper notes that plays a key role in the success of Liberia and as such they should be given all support and attention.

According to him, children at the Peter W. Sayklon Orphanage have been abandoned by the Government of Liberia, which is causing orphans there serious traumatization.

He stressed that orphanages play a serious role in the country, as they take in physically-challenged and underprivileged children off the streets and empower them.

The Co-chair also underscores that everyone is equal under the laws and that there's a need for that government to pay attention to them.

He says the dream of representative hopeful Weasah is to see kids being educated in a safe environment, provided proper health care, free and safe movement across Liberia.

He says Mr. Weasah believes that children are future leaders so they should be treated with care and love.

Making remarks, eight-year-old Jestina Toe, said orphanages across the country are populated with children under ten, which is a result of the Liberian Civil War.

She added that poverty is one of the biggest factors responsible for children being separated from families and taken to orphanages.

She said families facing poverty on a daily basis struggle to access essential services, such as health, education, and financial support, among others.

The proprietress of the Peter W. Sayklon Orphanage, Mother Martha Sayklon thanked Mr. Weasah for his timely gesture to the orphanage.

However, she broke down in tears, describing Mr. Fred P. Weasah as a "Moses sent by God" to rescue children from starvation and poverty.

She also praised the wife of the representative aspirant, Mrs. Edna Weasah, for being supportive and prayerful for her husband, adding that the good decision of a man is achieved by his wife's support.