Liberia: Weah Hails LFA's U-15 Talent Development Scheme

President George Weah has lauded the Liberia Football Association (LFA) for the just-ended National U-15 Championship and Talent Identification Scheme (TDS).

With support from FIFA, the LFA launched the U-15 championship and TDS on 10 December 2022, in eight counties here.

The program aims to identify young talents throughout the nation who will be used to build the various youth national teams in Liberia.

Speaking recently at Jamaica Resort in Thinker's Village, Paynesville, President Weah praised the LFA for setting up the competition and giving the younger players a chance to show off their talents.

President Weah assured government's commitment to supporting such an initiative and admonished players to remain focused and disciplined if they want to succeed and become the next Liberian to win the Ballon d'Or.

Meanwhile, he used the occasion to inspire the kids by sharing his football career story with them, most of whom were meeting President Weah for the first time.

The chief patron of sports then presented a cash of US$10,000 to the competition's organizers and participating teams as a motivational package.

Tebeh Football Academy defeated Destiny Football Academy of Grand Bassa 4-2 in penalties on Saturday, June 17, to win the U-15 championship. The game had ended 2-2 after full-time plus extra 20 minutes.

